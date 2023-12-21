Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Up 13.2%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. 401,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,609,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $736.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

