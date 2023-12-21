Reviewing American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Battery Technology and Teck Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$6.20 million N/A N/A Teck Resources $13.32 billion 1.63 $2.55 billion $3.14 13.50

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

59.2% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Battery Technology and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -34.57% -28.89% Teck Resources 15.78% 9.11% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Battery Technology and Teck Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Teck Resources 0 1 6 0 2.86

Teck Resources has a consensus price target of $41.77, indicating a potential downside of 1.49%. Given Teck Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Summary

Teck Resources beats American Battery Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. It also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, the company explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

