Reviewing Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

Intercorp Financial Services and First Republic Bank are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 19.56% 12.37% 1.34% First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $1.33 billion N/A $428.60 million $2.72 7.86 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and First Republic Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intercorp Financial Services and First Republic Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $30.95, suggesting a potential upside of 44.83%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Intercorp Financial Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services. It also engages in management, operation, and processing of credit and debit cards. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

