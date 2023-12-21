Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Trading Up 28%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products.

