Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Hits $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $28,848.20 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,939.58 or 1.00005195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012117 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

