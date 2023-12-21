Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $538.20. 28,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

