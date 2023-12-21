Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$5.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of ATH stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,538. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$379.24 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 29.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4767981 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

