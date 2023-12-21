Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$56.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

Russel Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:RUS traded down C$0.19 on Thursday, reaching C$44.34. 54,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$27.95 and a 52-week high of C$45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.9656388 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Articles

