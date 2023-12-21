Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Shares Up 7.9%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.30 and last traded at $57.30. 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

Saab AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.