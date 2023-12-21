Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $1.54 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 34.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003510 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $32.07 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00118495 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00035230 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00025906 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.88857494 USD and is up 13.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

