Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $120.51

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.51 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.72). Saga shares last traded at GBX 130.60 ($1.65), with a volume of 133,384 shares traded.

Saga Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £194.27 million, a PE ratio of -304.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.91.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

