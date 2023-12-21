SALT (SALT) Market Cap Tops $3.95 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $29,309.49 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 133.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,180.39 or 0.99949591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010011 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003531 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03163819 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34,353.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

