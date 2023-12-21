Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 15,000 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director David Awram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$100,500.00.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total transaction of C$129,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, David Awram sold 13,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$88,977.00.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$6.73. 144,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 673.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.90 and a one year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

