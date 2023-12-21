Sappi Limited Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Sappi Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Sappi stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 2,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Sappi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sappi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Sappi

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.