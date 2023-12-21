Scharf Investments LLC Makes New $23.41 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,165,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,412,000. Kenvue makes up approximately 0.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $2,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,998,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

