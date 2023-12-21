Scharf Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,191,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,900 shares during the period. MillerKnoll comprises 3.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of MillerKnoll worth $126,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,927,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $68,747,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MillerKnoll stock remained flat at $29.00 during trading on Thursday. 368,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $31.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLKN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

