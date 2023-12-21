Scharf Investments LLC Sells 3,695 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises about 5.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $179,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Markel Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,504,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,385.38. 4,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,413.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,429.09. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

