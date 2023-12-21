Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 536,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 280,541 shares.The stock last traded at $10.56 and had previously closed at $10.62.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,899,000 after purchasing an additional 962,946 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 264,050 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 71.3% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,217,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 506,693 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

