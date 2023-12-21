Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Has $29.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 14.8% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $47.20. 3,453,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,366,629. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

