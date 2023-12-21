SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Trading 6.1% Higher

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 86 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13 ($0.08).

SEEEN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.67.

SEEEN Company Profile

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

