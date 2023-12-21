Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Shares Down 40%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 40% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 226,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 83,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Trading Down 40.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

