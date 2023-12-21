Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.57

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.57 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 84.20 ($1.06). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 84.10 ($1.06), with a volume of 2,067,657 shares.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8,450.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

In other news, insider Robert Jennings acquired 45,000 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($43,821.93). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

