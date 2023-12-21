ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Up 12.5%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 350,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 235,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

