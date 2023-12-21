Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.48

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SJR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.48 and traded as high as C$40.49. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$40.48, with a volume of 6,724,328 shares.
Shaw Communications Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shaw Communications
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.