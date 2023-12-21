Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target for the company.
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
