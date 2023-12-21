Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target for the company.

Shares of LON:FRAS traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 929 ($11.75). 168,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 855.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 797.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 829.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. Frasers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 661 ($8.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 949.50 ($12.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

