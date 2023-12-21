SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,913. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.49. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.