SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded up $14.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $769.03. 367,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,486. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $781.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.