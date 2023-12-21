SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,812 shares of company stock worth $62,231,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $488.82. 1,253,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,661. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

