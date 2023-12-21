Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.91

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.91 and last traded at $104.91, with a volume of 182160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,841,735.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $1,031,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,841,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $8,323,911. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,962,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

