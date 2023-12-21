SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $264.53 million and approximately $46.44 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,024,269,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

