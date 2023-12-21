SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Up 14.8%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.41. 7,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

