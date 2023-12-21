SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declares $0.01 Dividend

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Friday, January 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.
SLC Agrícola Stock Performance
SLCJY remained flat at $7.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. SLC Agrícola has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $11.18.
About SLC Agrícola
