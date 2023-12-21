SmartFi (SMTF) Trading 202% Higher Over Last Week

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $1.15 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded up 202% against the dollar. One SmartFi token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

