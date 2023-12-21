Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.03

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and traded as high as $40.49. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 8,899 shares traded.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

