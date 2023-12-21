Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.20. 80,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 85,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Snam Price Performance

About Snam

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

