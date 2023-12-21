SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.13

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.13 and traded as low as $42.72. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12.

Institutional Trading of SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

