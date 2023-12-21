SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) were up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 110,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 204,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

SOS Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

Institutional Trading of SOS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

