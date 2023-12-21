Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.07. 4,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 3,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.