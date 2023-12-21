Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $210.12 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Sourceless has a total market cap of $210.12 million and $8,288.33 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,997.23 or 1.00006409 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011955 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00998991 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $548.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

