SPACE ID (ID) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $131.88 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $131.88 million and $29.51 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,506,132 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 430,506,132.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.29698972 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $51,240,432.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

