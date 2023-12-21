SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 25,713 shares.The stock last traded at $142.73 and had previously closed at $142.42.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $827.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.49.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.