Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Sphere 3D Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.02. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 841.11% and a negative return on equity of 419.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

About Sphere 3D

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

