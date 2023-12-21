Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Sphere 3D Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ANY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.02. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.61.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 841.11% and a negative return on equity of 419.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere 3D
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.