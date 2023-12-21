St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $198.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,126,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,520,934. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

