StockNews.com Downgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Sohu.com Price Performance
Shares of SOHU traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 135,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,390. The firm has a market cap of $330.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.38. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $145.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sohu.com
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.