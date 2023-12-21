StockNews.com Downgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of SOHU traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 135,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,390. The firm has a market cap of $330.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.38. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $145.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 273.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.