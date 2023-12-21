Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Stornoway Diamond shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15,947,740 shares.
Stornoway Diamond Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.
About Stornoway Diamond
Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.
