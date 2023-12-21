Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Stornoway Diamond shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15,947,740 shares.

Stornoway Diamond Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

About Stornoway Diamond

(Get Free Report)

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stornoway Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stornoway Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.