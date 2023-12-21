Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,052 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,197,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,525,352. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

