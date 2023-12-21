Streakk Price Tops $0.0441 on Top Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $441,134.74 and $72,886.16 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.04067593 USD and is down -22.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $170,906.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

