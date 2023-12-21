sUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.02 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $53.97 million and $3.02 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 54,192,224 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.