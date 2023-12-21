TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €13.22 ($14.37) and last traded at €13.08 ($14.21). Approximately 667,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.99 ($14.11).

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.34.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

