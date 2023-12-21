Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) recently:

12/7/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.75 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.25.

12/6/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy was given a new C$6.25 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/30/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25.

10/23/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE stock remained flat at C$3.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 974,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.61. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.88.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1450602 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,550.00. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.